TBWC Ignites South-South With Level Up Conference

By Tosin Clegg

Arrangements have been concluded for the hosting of this year’s edition of the Business Women Connect (TBWC), Conference 2020.

According to an official statement, TBWC, is a not-for-profit initiative and the event, which is the third edition of her annual business women’s conference is scheduled for March 21.

The conference, with the theme, ‘Level Up- Unleash the Extraodinary You,’ is said to be the largest business women forum in the South-South and is billed to hold at the KFT Event Place Warri, Delta State.

The business women connect is an initiative, which debuted three years ago with a mission to educate, inspire, motivate and build a network of an upwardly mobile community of female entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta.

TBWC president, Doubra Emein, said the business women connect conference is a brand that has come to stay “as it exists to meet a need in the Niger Delta business terrain and beyond.”

According to her, the group is building a strong women network aimed at inspiring women across the South-South region to unleash their potential.

She said: “There is a big gap we have in our environment, as there are few and almost non-existing platforms or opportunities for the upwardly mobile woman in Delta state, as most business conferences tailored towards women happen in Lagos and Abuja.

“We believe there are enough enterprising, intelligent, modern women who will be interested in building themselves up and are willing to invest their time to learn how to not only improve and be better at their different businesses and jobs, but also learn how to find a balance between the work and life.”

Speaking on the impact, TBWC executive director, Ufuoma Ogbo, explained that the conference, since inception, has so far impacted over 1,000 women and targets individuals, female entrepreneurs, working class women as well as all of those who want to start-out in entrepreneurship.

Recalling one of the testimonials from the last conference, many of the participants now have a mind shift as to how to efficiently run their businesses and a lot have discovered purpose due to their contact with the annual inspirational event.

According to Onome Akpobaro, one of the TBWC directors, there are preconference activities to sensitise women across the region, like the meet and greets the group, from Benin to Sapele, Asaba , Yenagoa, with the last one billed to take place in Port Harcourt as well as the Power Walk slated for March 14.

The event will be chaired by Shimite Bello, executive assistant to the Delta State Government on Export Initiative, while speakers expected at the conference include: CEO, House of Tara International, Tara Fela Durotoye and CEO, Fine and Country West Africa, Udo Okonjo. The panelist session will be anchored by experienced and succesful entrepreneurs who have broken barriers in South-South, like Tarela Okene of Dripples Cakes; Edirin Esigie CEO Jetana Services; Joyce Bozimo, organizer Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon, amongst others.