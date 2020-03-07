Insecurity: Kaduna Airport Cautions Staff on Movement

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The authorities of the Kaduna International Airport, Kaduna, has cautioned its staff to be wary of the current state of insecurity on the road to the airport.

The airport road has become unsafe due to the activities of bandits.

In an internal memo dated March 2, 2020, the authorities urged the staff to avoid early or late movements along the road to the airport.

The memo signed on behalf of the Airport Manager, by the Assistant Manager, Dali D. J, recalled the recent attack on a staff of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other commuters close to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), saying that it had become imperative to advise all staff against early or late movements on the road.

The memo reads: “The current insecurity state around our airport axis/road cannot be over emphasised.

“The very recent attack on a FAAN staff and other commuters along the airport road close to NDA is a clear testimony. Hence it has become imperative to advice all airport staff to completely avoid early /late hours movement along the airport road.

“All FAAN departments are to adhere strictly to FAAN HQ early directive on duty roster/duty resumption and closing.

“Other agencies and companies in the airport are advised to take advantage of the NOTAM (notice to air man) issued by NAMA to avoid movement of staff along the airport road at late/very early hours of the day.

“As shared responsibility, our family members should also be sensitised on this and several other security tips which include but not limited to; Moving in convoy, control of speech, maintaining privacy, not stopping for unusual scenes at any time of the day especially at well-known flash points.

“As it is widely said and believed prevention is better than cure.

Kaduna is among the northern states facing serious security challenges with persistent attacks on residents by bandits and kidnappers.

Last Sunday, the bandits invaded some communities in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas of the state, killing 51 people and injuring several others.