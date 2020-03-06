Insecurity: Tambuwal Urges Western Countries to Review Travel Advisories

By Onuminya Innocent

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has appealed to Western countries to review their travel advisories that caution their citizens against traveling to some Northern states, including Sokoto, that are perceived as having security challenges.

Gov. Tambuwal made the appeal Friday when he received France ambassador in Nigeria, Mr. Jérôme Pasquier, at the Government House, Sokoto.

The governor urged French government ”and other Western countries to review their travel advisories to their citizens” asking them not visit Sokoto.

He assured that the state was secure despite pockets of challenges in some places.

While appreciating French government’s efforts in providing security assistance to the country and its armed forces, he noted that “the role of France in this direction is very clear,” as Sokoto being a neighbor of Niger Republic, which harbours some insurgents, would have been worse hit if there had been no such gesture.”

The governor also called on France to explore business opportunities that abound in the state, noting that “although no French business exists in Sokoto, but we seek collaboration with your country in agriculture, healthcare, education and other areas.

“The state has mineral deposits and other huge potentials for business. Both parties need closer and deeper ties,” he said.

Before holding a closed door session with the governor, Amb. Pasquier expressed his gratitude to Governor Tambuwal and the Sultan of Sokoto for the reception accorded him and his entourage.

He said: “I am happy to be here because of the political and geo-strategic place of the state in Nigeria