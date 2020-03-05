World Cup Qualifier: Olowookere Picks 18 for Guinea

Stand –in Coach of Nigeria’s U17 girls, Bankole Olowookere has selected 18 players who will tackle their Guinean counterparts in a 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup second round qualifying fixture later this month.

Olowookere’s charges will fly to Conakry today for Saturday’s first leg encounter, which was postponed by a week as a result of the Guinean legislative election that held last Saturday.

The return leg will take place at the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Saturday, 14th March.

There are two goalkeepers, five defenders, six midfielders and five forwards on the roster.

18 FLAMINGOS FOR GUINEA

Nelly Ekeh (Ibom Angels); Chinyere Kalu (Rivers Angels); Chidinma Ogbuchi (FC Robo); Oluwabunmi Oladeji (Dream Stars); Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels); Miracle Ohaeri (Ibom Angels); Blessing Sunday (Osun Babes); Taiwo Lawal (Aseyori Queens); Olusola Sobowale (FC Robo); Oluwayemisi Samuel (Osun Babes); Adoo Yina (Confluence Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Sunshine Queens); Amarachi Odoma (Nasarawa Amazons); Anuoluwapo Salisu (Dream Stars); Hannah Yusuf (Nasarawa Amazons); Olamide Bolaji (Osun Babes); Alvine Dahz (Bayelsa Queens); Sukura Bakare (Dream Stars).