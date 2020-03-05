NUC to Commence Headcount of Nigerian Varsities Staff, Courses, Others

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has begun the process of head count of academic and non-academic staff, programmes and courses in Nigerian universities with a view to streamlining data for effective management of the system.

The data collation would also involve lecturers of all cadres, including professors and courses of study in the Nigerian University System (NUS).

Executive Secretary of the commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Abuja at the opening of a one-day meeting of directors of academic planning in the universities, said the move was to enable the commission have accurate data for the system.

He said: “This data would include enrolment in the universities; number of students in the system, the number of those studying different programmes, number of female or male students, and how many of them are studying engineering.

“We are also interested in getting a data on the number of lecturers in the system; their activities, as well as the number of those with doctoral degree and the number of trainee academics.

“We are also interested in getting the data about the non-teaching staff, whether in the administration or finance. So we are interested in gathering data for planning of the university system for growth.

“Without planning, there cannot be development; so this meeting would have to approve templates for universities, and I hope within the next four weeks, we would be able to publish it online as well as hard copies for distribution around the world.”

Rasheed, however, said professors, who were not in the core academic practice, would not be captured in the exercise.

“Those who are on sabbaticals in the public service would be captured, but those who are not would not be detailed in the data,” he added.