No Crisis in Katsina PDP over Congresses, Says Chairman

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said there’s no crisis rocking the party in the state ahead of its forthcoming congresses billed for March and April 2020.

The chairman of the party, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, who disclosed this to THISDAY, while reacting to report in some national dailies that the party was bedeviled with internal skirmishes, described the allegation as baseless and false.

He said: “The congresses will hold in 26 states of Nigeria. Katsina State will not be an exception and we don’t have any problem that cannot allow the congress to hold because all the guidelines have been adhered to strictly.

“We don’t have complain so far within PDP, but this is politics people outside the PDP can think otherwise. Congresses are the internal business of the party so people outside the party should not intervene in PDP affairs.”

He, therefore, urged members and leaders of the party to disregard the “misleading report,” saying it was sponsored by rumour peddlers whose interest was to tarnish the party’s rising popularity in the state.

The chairman called on the party chieftains who may be aggrieved over one issue or the other to embrace the internal mechanisms and due process before taking their grievances to the media.

He, however, said there was no plan to impose any candidate on the party ahead of its congress, saying its rising popularity has been a source of worries to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“Once you are a PDP member by constitution you are free to contest any position. There is no different between old and new PDP member. So, we don’t discriminate and we don’t have any special treatment for anybody who want to contest for any position in the forthcoming congresses,” he said.

Majigiri explained that he has performed tremendously well as the chairman of the party, adding that “we have done very well and is due to our performances that a group purchased forms for our re-election in the forthcoming congress.”