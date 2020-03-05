Massive Turnout at 2020 Shoprite Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Mary Nnah

The 2020 Shoprite Breast Cancer Awareness campaign yielded a massive turnout in six geopolitical zones with over 3,127 women participating in the first quarter of the 2020 campaign.

The project is in partnership with Run For a Cure Africa (RFCA) which gave them free access to this service.

The event themed ‘the big pink fight’ kicked-started in the early weeks of February and provided women the opportunity to undergo clinical breast examinations, ultrasound scans and mammograms.

Four of the six screening stations were located at Shoprite supermarkets including Shoprite Asaba mall (Delta State), Shoprite Onitsha Mall (Anambra State), Shoprite Novare Gateway mall (Abuja) and Shoprite Ado Bayero Mall (Kano).

“As a result of Shoprite’s partnership with RFCA, which dates back to 2014, more than 8000 women have now undergone screenings,” said Shoprite Nigeria’s Kunle Abiola.

Abiola, who expressed satisfaction at Novare Gateway Mall Abuja during the event said, “We’re thrilled about the great turnout this year and we plan to roll this initiative out to more communities where we trade”.

According to Dr. Ebele Mbanugo, Founder/Executive Director of RFCA, “Nearly a 100per cent of the time, women with breast cancer survive if the cancer is discovered early on, but unfortunately this number is reversed in Nigeria because of late detection.”