Honeybols Organises Free Cancer Screening for Lagosians

Ezekiel Okpuzor

Honeybols Foundation has taken another great step in fighting cervical and prostate cancer by providing free screening exercise for Lagosians.

The foundation celebrated World Cancer Day by screening over 400 women and 100 men across the state in an exercise titled ‘early detection is the key’.

Speaking on cancer awareness, the Convener, Honeybols Foundation, Mrs Adebimpe Akinfolajimi described cervical cancer as the most common genital cancer and one of the leading causes of cancer death among the female population.

“Cervical cancer kills 26 women everyday in Nigeria, that means a woman dies by cervical cancer every 55 minutes, and this can be completely prevented by early detection.

“Cancer kills over 9000 women every year in Nigeria while more than 75 per cent of patients are diagnosed at advanced stages leading to poor prospects of long-term survival and cure. This can be significantly reduced by vaccination and regular screening.”

She added that one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, which is usually Prostate cancer, which has become a global health challenge because of its rising morbidity and mortality rates in males.

In her remarks, Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, commended the Honeybols Foundation for service to humanity.

Wumi added that: “public and private sectors should key into this great step that honeybols has taken.

“Honeybols has touched many lives over the years and many lives out there are yet to be touched, so let’s support and encourage the auspicious foundation they have laid down.”