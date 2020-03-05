Confusion in Senate as Adeyemi Hails Military Rule

The Senate was wednesday thrown into confusion wehn the All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi, hailed military rule and condemned the current democracy being practised in Nigeria.

But his colleagues opposed his opinion, describing his statement as anti-democratic.

Adeyemi spoke while contributing to the debate on the Bill for the Establishment of a National Electoral Offences Commission, sponsored by Senator Abubakar Kyari.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, however said Adeyemi’s opinion of the personal and did not represent the position of the Senate.

Other senators like James Manager and George Sekibo also disagreed with Adeyemi by insisting that democracy was better than the military government.

Adeyemi noted with anger, that the way democracy was being practised in Nigeria, particularly the electoral process, is nothing but a charade.

He said, “To say without any fear of contradiction that there cannot be democracy in any nation where we do not have a free and fair election.

“There will be a misrepresentation, bad governance, misappropriation of funds and all the shortcomings that we have witnessed over the years of the democratic rule.

“As a result, people of questionable character find their ways to elective positions.”

At that stage, the Senate President interjected and reminded the Kogi West senator that Nigeria is currently in a democracy.

Obviously unperturbed, Adeyemi continued, “What I am saying is that having people rigged into executive position is the worst thing that can happen.

“I have said it over the years that military government is the worst but (the situation) is even worst now when you have people that are forcing themselves on the people.”

Also speaking on the issue raised by Adeyemi, Senator George Seikibo, said it was wrong for a Senator to express a preference for the military rule