Halogen, FG Sign MoU to Support Adekuoroye

Halogen Group has formerly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in fulfillment of its decision to adopt Odunayo Adekuoroye, World No 1 ranked female wrestler in her quest for an Olympic gold medal.

The signing of the agreement which took place in Abuja between Halogen Group management and the sports ministry signals the success of the “Adopt an Athlete” initiative launched by the ministry and is another vista in Nigeria’s sports development.

According to the Chief Executive Officer/Group Managing Director, Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye, “Halogen Group is extremely happy to adopt Odunayo Adekuoroye in her quest to win the first Olympic gold medal in wrestling for Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic. This is not about how much we are supporting Odunayo with; rather it is more about our commitment to contribute towards the overall development of Nigeria and it further reflects our corporate purpose of helping to empower achievement in all areas of human endeavor”

Olaoye added that “Halogen is particularly delighted to be part of Odunayo Adekuoroye’s rise to global reckoning. Our decision to adopt her among many other great talents is divine. Her humble beginning and unstoppable search for excellence in her career find a strong correlation with Halogen Group’s DNA and brand philosophy of Professionalism, Integrity, Passion, and Excellence. We are delighted to be one of the first corporate organizations to embrace the federal government’s “Adopt an Athlete” initiative.

This is true to who we are, we are pioneers in our industry and we are always committed to initiatives that drive innovation.”

The Halogen Group boss further commended the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare for igniting another great era in Nigeria’s Sport development.