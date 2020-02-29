Group Hails Supreme Court’s Decision to Review Imo Gov Judgement

Mbaise People’s Congress (MPC), a group of Mbaise Professionals in Imo State, has commended the Supreme Court of Nigeria for their decision to review the judgment delivered on January 14, 2020 on the Imo State 2019 Governorship election which upturned the election of Emeka Ihedioha.

In a statement yesterday, signed by their Director of Publicity and Mobilisstion, Chimaroke Ben Nnaji, the group said, “we appreciate Your Lordships for listening to the cries of the people of Imo State.

“We pray that God the Almighty will endue you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to discharge this responsibility equitably and ensure that justice is done.”

The group further said that people of Imo State and the entire Nigerian electorate are expectant and praying that the desires of justice will be met, while it called on all lovers of democracy and justice all over the world to pray along with them to God Almighty to steer the hearts of the eminent Justices of the Supreme Court to the path of justice in this matter as they seek to discharge this all important responsibility.

According to the National Predident of Mbaise People’s Congress, Mr. Carl Azudibia Nigerian judiciary has had a distinguished and honourable history and have earned international acclaim, producing some of the most brilliant Justices world over.

He recalled the roles of jurists like Charles Daddy Onyeama, Teslim Elias, Chukwudifu Oputa, Udo Udoma, Kayode Eso, Mohammed Uwais and a host of others who distinguished themselves overtime in the Temple of Justice cannot be over emphasised.

MPC therefore called on the present bench to seize the opportunity of the moment to live up to the legacy bequeathed to and write their names in gold.

“It is our hope that the mandate freely given by the good people of Imo State be restored in the interest of democracy, rule of law and good governance,” the group concluded.