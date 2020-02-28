Lyon, APC Accept Supreme Court’s Verdict on Bayelsa

Onungwe Obe in Yenagoa

The sacked Governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, has accepted the final decision of the Supreme Court on its judgment that nullified his victory at the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

Also, the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to the people of the state to accept the judgment of the apex court.

Lyon, in a statement he personally signed, said though the decision of the apex court to stick to its February 13 judgment dashed the hope of the people of the state, he accepted it in the interest of peace and the development of Bayelsa.

He appealed to the supporters of the APC, his loyalists and the people that came out en masse to vote for him at the election to accept the judgment and maintain the peace.

Lyon commended the leadership of the APC at the state and national levels for their tenacity in upholding the principles of constitutional democracy.

He said: “The Supreme Court on February 26, 2020, reviewed the judgment it gave against us on February 13, 2020 and decided to maintain its earlier judgment

“I am aware of the extent to which this decision has further dashed the hope of Bayelsans as it upturned the democratic mandate of the Bayelsa electorate.

“I hereby unequivocally state my decision to accept the Supreme Court verdict however distressing as it is. It is the decision of the Supreme Court, and we are all bound to accept the outcome as law-abiding citizens of this great country.

“I wish to appeal to my party faithful, my supporters, all Bayelsans and all lovers of peace and justice to accept this verdict and maintain the peace.

“While they have a right to think that this is a case of judgment without justice, I strongly appeal against all forms of violence or any conduct that threatens the peace and development of our state.

“I strongly believe that God still loves Bayelsans and will still allow His Will to come to pass in their lives.

“I seize this opportunity to thank the leadership of our party, the APC at the national, state, local government and ward levels for their tenacity in upholding the ideals of constitutional democracy.”

He added: “I appeal to all Bayelsans not to shy away from participating in the governance of our dear state for the common good and wellbeing of its people.

“In the same vain, I urge the good people of the state to continue to uphold the dreams of our founding fathers in our aspiration to lead the state irrespective of party affiliations.

“Lastly, it is my resolve to continue to join forces with well-meaning individuals, institutions and organisations towards bringing the much-needed development to Bayelsa State, which has been in dire need of development.”

In a related development, the Bayelsa State chapter of the APC has appealed to the people of the state to accept the judgment of the Supreme Court that nullified its victory at the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital yesterday, the Chairman of the party, Jothan Amos, said the party and its sacked governor-elect, Lyon, appreciated the confidence reposed in them by the people.

Amos said despite how painful the judgment was, party members and the people of the state should accept it in good faith, remain calm and maintain the peace.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to extend warm greetings from Lyon and the headship of APC. Let me also thank all Bayelsans of the voting age who sacrificed in their numbers to turn out to vote on the November 16, 2019.

“We are indeed specially honored and humble to have over three hundred and forty thousand (340,000) votes, that to us demonstrated the change matrix we all yearn and desire.

“You may recall that on the 13th of February 2020, the Supreme Court disqualified the APC -ticket and ordered for immediate swearing-in of Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewrujakpor as Governor and Deputy Governor respectively. The new news led to pockets of violence across the state which Lyon had condemned earlier.

“The party not satisfied with the decision made an appeal to the same Apex Court for a review. Yesterday 26th February 2020 the Supreme Court expressed its audacity of finality by upholding her earlier judgment.

“Therefore, let me thank all party faithful and Bayelsans for their support, prayers, encouragement and sacrifice in the course of the campaigns through to the election and even to this present moment.

“Let me also encourage all party faithful and Bayelsans in general to accept the decision of the Supreme Court in good faith and ensue peace and love.

“As a party, we must unite to uphold peace to leverage on the love extended to us by Bayelsans as clearly demonstrated on the 16th November, 2020.”