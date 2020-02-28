Italy’s Coronavirus Spread Up 50% in 24 Hours, Reports 650 Cases, 17 Deaths

Martins Ifijeh

Italy’s number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases spiked by more than 50 percent in just 24 hours and now stands at 650 cases and 17 deaths, the Italian Ministry of Health says.

More than 400 of the cases are in the hard-hit Lombardy region, where some towns are under a lockdown.

The Commissioner for Coronavirus Emergency, Ministry of Health, Italy, Angelo Borrelli, said yesterday that nearly 250 of the people who were infected are currently in the hospital, including 56 patients who are in intensive care.

“Another 284 people who have been infected are in home isolation to try to stop the coronavirus from spreading further.