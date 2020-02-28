Caverton Signs Factory Acceptance of Thales Reality H Simulator

First helicopter full flight simulator level ‘D’ to be installed in Africa

Chinedu Eze

Less than one year after the contract signature and before its departure to the Caverton Aviation Training Centre in Nigeria, Caverton and Thales yesterday signed the Factory Acceptance of the AW139 Reality H Full-Flight Simulator in Cergy, France.

In a statement issued yesterday, Caverton explained that Thales Reality H Full Flight Simulator level ‘D’, which is one of the world’s most advanced commercial helicopter simulator, would be used to provide superior scenario-based flight and mission training to AW139 helicopter operators across the African continent as well as Caverton’s pilots and crew.

With this simulator, the company said it would deliver state-of-the-art training, including initial type rating, recurrent training and proficiency checks for both Visual Flight Rules (VFR) and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), offshore and onshore missions as well as VIP operations to unprepared landing sites.

The statement added that the simulator would enable pilots become certified to fly the AW139 under various civil aviation authority approvals.

“It will be one of the most popular helicopter platforms in Nigeria and in the region to be fully immersed in a realistic virtual environment representing Nigerian operational locations and learn to handle a multitude of system failures and overcome very complex malfunctions should they arise in the real world. Pilots can thus train safely in high-risk mission scenarios in a range of adverse weather conditions,” the statement explained.

Caverton is a leading indigenous aviation and marine logistics player for the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The company aims to provide an accessible platform for advanced training and create opportunities for the sector in Africa.

This move is a major step forward in company’s strategy to diversify its portfolio of services to include flight simulation training services and thereby support safer helicopter logistics operations.

Speaking on the agreement, the Managing Director of Caverton Helicopters Limited, Mr. Rotimi Makanjuola, described it as an important milestone, not just for Caverton as an indigenous company, but for Nigeria and the African continent.

“We pride ourselves in being pioneers in safety innovation and are committed to providing enhanced training opportunities for our pilots in-country as well as to third party operators across Africa. With this significant investment and with the support from Thales, a globally renowned company, we believe that the simulator will ultimately benefit our customers and increase accessibility to world class flight simulation training services,” he explained.

On his part, the Vice President of Training and Simulation business of Thales, Mr. Peter Hitchcock said his company was “very proud to share a trusted relationship with Caverton and we are committed to help the company improving flight safety across the region thanks to the first helicopter full flight simulator to be installed in Africa.”