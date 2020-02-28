At 80, CAC Yaba Celebrates with Mega Music Concert

By Rebecca Ejiofoma

In Lagos, the drums of celebrations will be rolled out for the 80th Anniversary of the Christ Apostolic Church, Yaba, a multi-generational church. At a recent press briefing, it was disclosed that a mega concert with no fewer than 400 voices will perform during this year-long programme of events. In addition, there will be a workshop on skills acquisition, free medical check-ups, sporting activities to commemorate the church’s 80thanniversary as one of the earliest Lagos branches established in the 1940s.

The organising committee disclosed to the media that the anniversary logo was launched on January 1, 2020. The Superintendent, Yaba District Coordinating Council, Pastor S.E.A. Oludare said the theme for the anniversary is ‘Celebrating the Love of God’.

Oludare said: “We are coming together to celebrate love and show love to others. We are going out to spread love; visit orphanage homes to spread the love of Christ. That is what it’s all about; it’s the love of Christ that has brought us together and we are going out to celebrate it in grand style”.

The chairman, CAC Yaba 80th anniversary planning committee, His Royal Majesty, Oba Akinola OyetadeAkinrera, Latiiri I, Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom, Osun State declared that March 7 is Youth Day.

“During this period, the youths will be exposed to different skills acquisition programmes. The Youth Day is open to all youths regardless of denomination or faith,” he declared.

While fielding questions from the media, Oba Akinrera remarked that prayer had been the strength of the church for decades.

“CAC is known for prayer. In Yoruba, the church is known as “Ijo Aladura”. The oldest member of the church will be 100 years old this year,” he revealed.

On March 15, a most remarkable mass choir concert will take place right here at the church premises. Preparations are in top gear to make the concert an unforgettable experience. As you may be aware, CAC church Yaba is synonymous with beautiful choral renditions dating back to 1968 when its choir produced the first Christian album in Nigeria.

Mrs. Folashade Jacobs, a former executive director of the Bank of Industry and the chairperson of The Mass Choir Planning Committee said that before October 18, the choir will return to Decca Records to record an album.

“I joined the choir at the age of 10, We were the first set to record the very first gospel album,” she recounted, singing the book from the song, “Ko Senibi Jesu.” Health Talk and Exhibition is scheduled for March 21st with experts delivering lectures on health. On March 22nd would be a one-day Free Medical Check-up.

Furthermore, His Royal Majesty added that the ‘Walk for Life’ event will not only be for exercise but“ will serve as an avenue to preach the gospelbecause one of the cardinal aims of the celebration is to win more souls for Christ.”

“There will be reunion” he continued. “You will agree with me that it isn’t easy for a church to clock eighty. The members of the church would sit down to resolve differences and there would be posthumous awards for our departed staunch members as well.Another important event is the visit to the less-privileged homes. Ultimately, we are going to preach the gospel at every opportunity during these events.”

The Christ Apostolic Church, Yaba, has distinguished itself in many ways particularly with its historic and extraordinary choir performances. It serves as the district coordinating council that has nurtured and groomed many other branches in Lagos and Ogun State.