4th Ladies Open Golf Championship Tees-off at UBTH

All roads lead to UBTH Golf Club, Ugbowo, Benin City for the 4th Ladies Open Golf Championship which officially tee-off today, through Sunday March 1.

Lady golfers numbering over a hundred and close to fifty men golfers from various golf clubs from South-South region and beyond are taking part at the championship.

According to the Lady Captain of UBTH, Sandra Monye-Emina, she explained that the golf action commenced with the arrival of golfers, cocktail party on Friday while the championship proper tees-off today, with the final round is slated for Sunday.

Emina said: “Adequate arrangements for a successful championship have in place, the exco and committee have worked tirelessly to ensure smooth running of the game. It will feature various categories, but men will play as guests.

“UBTH golf club is where we promote good healthy living through the game of golf. The club which is viewed as the friendliest golf club on the planet has such a significant number of things going for her.

“This includes an extraordinary golf course, a golf house with a serene atmosphere and all, with high profile individuals making up the membership of the club. And that is why the uniqueness of the club cannot be compared to others. We are exceptional and accommodative.

“The championship commenced on Friday, with the arrival of guests, special category handicap 29-36 starting their game, and cocktail party later in the evening.

Ladies handicap 0-28 will be on the course today and Sunday, but they will be split into gross and net. Also playing today are the men.

Sunday’s event will be the final round of games, and presentation of prizes by 6pm.