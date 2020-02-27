Ogun PDP Factions Unite, Agree to Work Together

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

With the exit of Alhaji Buruji Kashimu from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), two factions of the Ogun State chapter of the party have agreed to put their differences behind and work together in the interest of the party.

Former gubernatorial candidate, Ladi Adebutu, and Semiu Sodipo led a delegation that met with the national leadership of the party in Abuja yesterday to apprise it of their decision to reunite.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who received united members of PDP from Ogun State, expressed delight that they had resolved to reconcile their differences, assuring them of the national leadership’s support.

Secondus reminded Ogun PDP delegates that it was only the National Working Committee (NWC) that could call congresses and forward names of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as any other thing would be contrary to electoral laws.

He further affirmed that PDP was the political party with the best structure in the country, and appealed to all Nigerians to support it in order to rescue the country.

According to Secondus, “This shows clearly that PDP has an internal conflict resolution mechanism to settle issues that have lingered for long time. By your statement and your submission today, it means that all the troubles in Ogun State have been put to rest, including the legal issues.”

The party boss said the PDP would continue to insist that other political party members join it to build the country, which he said, was in turmoil.

Speaking earlier, Adebutu recalled that the state chapter of the PDP had been embroiled in crisis for 12 years with two parallel executive committees, while its fortunes had continued to dwindle.

He said: “The chapter of the party in the state had been embroiled in conflicts for 12 years. So, a chapter that had 100 percent of all the elective positions in the state has now moved to a party that only has just one out of the 40 elective positions.

“In these 12 years, we have had two parallel executives in the state that have not always worked together. This culminated in a situation where in the last election, when the party produced me as the candidate of the party; the other faction had another candidate. At the end of the day, unfortunately we lost the election woefully.

“Happily today, it is my pleasure by the grace of God to now present to you the state working committee of the other faction. Our own faction, we have been at peace and we have been recognised by the National Working Committee of the party. And to the glory of God today, I am happy to present to you the Secretary of the Ogun faction of the PDP, Honorable Semiu Sodipo.”