Konga Targets $10 Million Daily Turnover by 2024

By Emma Okonji

E-commerce giant, Konga has revealed that it is targeting a $10 million daily turnover by 2024.

To realise the target, Konga disclosed that the growth trajectory and overall operational efficiency backed by the consistent reduced losses it has witnessed, were critical factors in the projections.

Making known the brand’s ambitious plans was Konga Co-CEO (Online), Nick Imudia, who made the disclosure in Lagos recently, said: “Konga has put necessary machinery in place to achieve the goal. Konga will work assiduously to reach a target of $5 million daily turnover by 2022 as preparation towards realising the $10 million set target by the end of 2024.

Since its entry into the Nigerian e-commerce market as one of the foremost pioneers in the sector, Konga has stood out; with its several revolutionary strides ultimately catapulting it to pole position. Today, Konga unarguably occupies leadership of the Nigerian e-commerce sector being largely responsible for restoring investor and customer confidence after a testy 2019 marred by allegations of fraud that trailed the activities of another major player.

According to Imudia: “Konga has used the last decade to lay a solidfoundation for e-commerce business in Nigeria and to build trustworthy relationships with customers and potential investors across the Nigerian business spectrum. With the high level of trust the brand has gained among shoppers in and out of Nigeria, it is safe to say Konga is ready to scale big in the early part of this third decade. Therefore, we are targeting a $10 million daily turnover by 2024. We shall attain half of this target at least by 2022.To meet this target, we would be relying on the efficiency we have brought to bear on the business and the renewed confidence the Konga brand enjoys among critical stakeholders.

“There is no iota of doubt that Konga remains in prime position to attain this target, especially when one looks at the consistent growth the brand has recorded in the past years. Konga has grown over eight times since the business was acquired by the Zinox Group. Secondly, we have consistently reduced our losses by nearly 70 per cent. Added to this is the addition of new and thriving business units such as Konga Travel, among others, all of which have enjoyed huge growth and massive acceptance by our rapidly expanding customer base.”

Konga, which remains the only e-commerce brand in Nigeria operating an omni-channel structure, currently has more than 30 stores across Nigeria. With the aid of KongaPay, a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) licensed payment platform, which recently added Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card-less withdrawal and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) features, Konga has captured more Nigerians in the e-commerce space, while lending an unprecedented level of ease and refinement for online shoppers across the e-commerce landscape.

Imudia also disclosed that Konga, which has won several awards in the e-commerce industry, made significant strides in resolving the challenge of logistics through K-Xpress, its in-house logistics company, which has proven its capacity to handle hassle-free, last-mile and same-day delivery to the company’s teeming customers, while also resolving logistics thorny issues for external customers.

Imudia further revealed that Konga state-of-the-art regional warehousing facilities, which enables it to retain huge inventory in diverse states and locations, while fulfilling costumers’ orders in the shortest possible time, remained a critical success factor in its revenue ambitions.

“Furthermore, we are not relenting on our determination to continually meet and exceed the aspirations of our numerous customers, no matter who they may be and where they may be. In addition to this, we shall continuously grow investor confidence in Nigeria’s e-commerce sector and help everyone to see the brighter side of e-commerce business in Nigeria, even as we consistently explore ways of ways of upgrading our processes and raising the standard of service delivery and customer satisfaction in the sector,” Imudia said.