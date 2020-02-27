Group to Promote Clean Energy

The eight edition of West Africa Clean Energy and Environment Conference and Exhibition (WACEE) scheduled to take place in Lagos in September, will focus on clean energy, circular economy, and water.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, the Delegate of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (AHK Nigeria), Katharina Felgenhauer, said the conference would feature a conference and exhibition, competitions, workshop, training, and open sessions is themed: ‘The Business of Sustainability’

She added that through the event, WACEE 20 would help participants determine whether the sub-region’s desire for sustainable development can be met in an economically feasible manner using practical solutions.

According to her, “The private sector approached the topic of sustainability through ad-hoc and short-lived initiatives in order to comply with regulations or appear to have ‘green credentials.’

“This view is however changing, with the more companies adopting a more holistic approach and treating sustainability as a core business issue that is critical for their long-term survival and growth. German companies in Nigeria are taking up the issues of sustainability.”

According to the Head of Energy and Environment Competence Centre, AHK Nigeria, Godwin Aigbokhan, adopting sustainable solutions would require a rethinking if the nature of value chains, business processes and consumption to reduce waste and conserve resources.

In his remarks, the Project Manager, the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana), Mr. Andrew Aryee, said past editions of the event provided exhibitors and sponsors with a platform to enter the West Africa clean energy, water and environment technology sectors and also discover opportunities for bilateral trade, partnership and business development.

Aryee, maintained that the last year’s edition saw over 2,000 people in attendance and the event combined a trade fair, conference side event and interactive ‘WACEE stages’ and WACEE challenge to foster innovation and partnership.