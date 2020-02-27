FCT Police Arrest Suspect over Murder of Abuja Disco Official

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Police Command wednesday arrested a suspect, Oputa Vitus, in connection with the murder of a staff of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The official was attacked and stabbed with a knife by the suspect at Pasali, Kabusa on Tuesday.

The command said the arrest was consequent upon a distress call received on February 25 at about 1444hrs at Kabusa Division that the suspect armed with a knife inflicted serious injury on two AEDC staff who were deployed to the community on official assignment.

Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said following the attack, “one Ibrahim Garba Haji ‘m’ 50 years old staff of AEDC, who was stabbed on the chest, was certified dead at the hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention. Meanwhile, the second victim is still on hospital admission.”

He said the knife used during the attack was recovered and would be tendered as exhibit.

Manzah said the command has commenced a discreet investigation into the unfortunate incident and the suspect would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.