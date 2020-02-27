Athletes Set Impressive Records at Maltina School Games

The duo of Ojo John and Ajayi Kayinsola emerged as the fastest athletes in the Lagos State finals of the Maltina School Games concluded wednesday at the Sports Complex of the Yaba College of Technology.

In what could be best described as a befitting climax, Ojo, a student of Ijaiye Housing Secondary School won the Senior Girls 100m with an impressive time of 12.69 sec while Ajayi was simply uncatchable as he raced to the first position in the Senior Boys category; breasting the tape in a remarkable time of 11.30sec.

The Maltina School Games is one of the latest innovation from the stable of Nigeria Breweries Plc, targeted at reviving sports in schools; especially athletics which used to be one of the strongholds of the country.

The National Trade Marketing Manager Nigerian Breweries Plc, Funsho Ayeni, expressed delight at the massive turnout of schools and more importantly with splendid performances recorded by the youngsters.

“Of course we are very impressed with these huge turnouts as we had over 180 schools from the six Educational Districts here competing”

“For us at Maltina aside from our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), our goal is to help with active kids and create happy moments like this and we are glad about the massive success we have recorded in Lagos.”

Ayeni further disclosed that Maltina’s excitement is not just restricted to Lagos as even more electrifying atmosphere is playing out in Kano, Onitsha and Abuja where other state finals are also been conducted ahead of next month’s National Finals in Lagos.

In Awka, Anambra State, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education represented by the Chinwe Ezenwanne, who is a Director in the ministry of Basic Education at the State final yesterday said that sports should be given priority especially in schools.

She said that sports is important urging the youths to take advantage of the platform introduce by the Maltina brand of drink as they hoped to reach the peak of their respective careers through sport.

“I am very impressed with the level of performance; from the sprint races to the field events, these children have shown they have the talent and only needed a platform like Maltina have provided to showcase what they have.

“I won’t be surprised if I see athletes from here go on to represent Nigeria at the next Olympics”

The Maltina School campaign is designed to promote the development of over 20 million school children through sports and impact communities.

It is also a platform designed to promote the development of children, from improving their social and leadership skills, to bettering their wellbeing through sports.

While the finals in Federal Capital Territory and Kano would be concluded today attention is now focused on next month with the countdown to the National Finals fixed for March 8-12 in Lagos at same venue.