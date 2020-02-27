21 Killed as Vigilantes Repel Bandits’ Attack on Katsina Community

By Francis Sardauna

No fewer than 21 persons were on Thursday confirmed dead following an attack by bandits on Gurbi community in Kankara Local Government Area in Katsina State.

The bandits, according to residents, stormed the community at about 4: 17am but were repelled by vigilante groups.

One of the residents, Usman Aliyu, who confirmed the incident to THISDAY, said: “The bandits attacked our village this morning (Thursday) but vigilante members in synergy with some of us killed 17 of them. They killed four of our villagers including a woman.”

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of the State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said the bandits, armed with AK47 rifles, invaded the community and killed four persons and rustled unspecified number of animals.

He said: “On February 27, 2020 at about 03:00hrs, a distress call was received that bandits in their numbers armed with AK 47 rifles stormed Gurbi village, Kankara LGA of Katsina State, killed four persons and rustled large number of domestic animals after they received a fierce resistance by the local vigilante groups.

“Consequent upon which, the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, psc, directed DPO Kankara Division to lead Operation Puff Adder in collaboration with vigilante groups to the scene.

“The bandits were engaged in a shootout along with some vigilante members. The team succeeded and killed seventeen (17) suspected bandits and recovered eighty cows (80), one hundred and eight sheep and a donkey from the hoodlums earlier carted away from the village and other neighbouring villages.

“During the attack, the bandits killed one Alhaji Sanusi, m, of Yar-Bakaje, (2) Akilu Isuhu, m, Bawa Gidan Mai Ruwa (3) Nana Husaini, f, aged 25yrs of Unguwar Farin Dutse, Gurbi village and (4) Muntari Sama’ila, m, aged 30yrs of Gidan Korau village all of Kankara LGA of Katsina State while three other persons sustained injuries.

“Some of the bandits managed to escape with gunshots wounds. Operatives are combing the nearby bushes for arrest of the fleeing bandits and recovery of their operational weapons. Investigation is ongoing.”