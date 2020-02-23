Untold Story of Communication Guru, Sir Lucky Omoluwa’s Last Moments

Last Tuesday, Sir Lucky Omoluwa, a communication guru, breathed his last, amidst tears by family, friends and business associates.

Until his death, Omoluwa, who sat atop Pinnacle Communications, was a star in the broadcast communication industry in the country.

Omoluwa, who is widely described as a mesmerizing maestro of the broadcast communications industry by industry watchers, navigated a personal cultural universe uneasy to deride as too pedestrian or elitist.

Sadly, his integrity was put to the test and he got his fingers burnt when he was allegedly involved in a N2.5 billion contract alongside the Director-General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Modibbo Kawu.

They were indicted for allegedly misappropriating N2.5 billion, a scandal that could slow down the nationwide rollout of the digital transmission of home television signals.

They were subsequently arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a 12-count charge.

Though they were granted bail, the Edo state-based businessman did not find this funny at all, as our source disclosed that he recoiled back into his cocoon and maintained a low profile until his death last Tuesday.

The communication expert was married to Orumenonsen, a cousin to the former Minister for Trade and Investment, Olusegun Aganga.

Her father the late Sir Julius Ifidon-Ola, was a Permanent Secretary in various parastatals namely the Ministry of Home Affairs & Information, Trade & Industry, Establishments, Public Matters Department of the Governor’s Office and the Ministry of Works & Transport in the old Bendel State.