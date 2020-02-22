The Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration

A Nollywood-Bollywood mash-up movie called “Namaste Wahala” is almost done. This historic first collaboration between Nollywood-Bollywood, is a story of love, romance, laughter and tears, across two diverse and rich cultures. Indian film maker, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, is producing. The movie stars Mofe Damijo, Joke Silva, Inidima Okojie, Adaora Lumina, Ibrahim Suleiman, Big Brother Naija’s Frodd, Imoh Eboh, Osas, Eneeicha, Lyk10, Mexemania, Tience Pay, MI Abaga and lots more. Ruslaan Mumtaz and Segal Sujata are some of the Indian stars in the movie. This is evidently the best of Nollywood and Bollywood.

