Palace Guard Murdered, Son Injured in Plateau

By Seriki Adinoyi

A palace guard, Mr. Wetle Gwana with the Mangu District was Thursday night shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen at his residence in Lanoghot Village of Harle ward of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State. His son, who tried to resist the assailants, also sustained gunshot injuries and currently receiving treatment in a cottage hospital in the area.

Gwana, was a guard to Mr. Nelson Bakfur, Mangu district head.

Confirming the attack, state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Mr. Gabriel Ogaba said the police is on the trail of the assailants with a view to arresting and prosecuting them.

The tension that greeted that attack escalated into a huge protest by Mwaghavul Youth Movement forced the district head to close Mangu Friday market to avoid escalation of the crisis.

Traders that patronise the market from all parts of the country were stranded as protest marred their business. Motorists travelling through the town were equally turned back by military forces that were drafted to the area.

The attack came barely a month after 16 natives of Kulben and Murish villages of Kombun District in the LGA were killed by suspected herdsmen.