1,600 Benefit from Monica Ugwuanyi’s Medical Outreach

Over 1,600 patients in Enugu State, have benefited from the free medical outreach launched by the pet-project of wife of the state governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, Ugo’s Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), in collaboration with United States of America faith-based organisation, Faith Care Foundation.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi flagged-off the free medical exercise at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, which commenced on Monday, with the aim of rendering free medical services to residents of the state, especially those who cannot afford medical care.

The Enugu State governor’s wife, who applauded the international foundation for its immense contributions to health of the people, disclosed that the free medical programme will address any form of health challenge being suffered by residents of the state.

She enjoined residents, especially the indigents battling with one ailment or the other, to take advantage of this rare opportunity to get treatment.

Speaking on the outcome of the free medical mission, which ended on Friday, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, stated that the exercise was a huge success, disclosing that “as at the last count this morning, we have been able to see 1,600 patients.”

Dr. Agujiobi added that “they have done 75 surgeries spanning from thyroid operations, hernia, abdominal, gynaecological and eye surgeries (cataracts) as well as dental care, among other medical interventions.

The permanent secretary revealed that the financial value of the free treatment to the people of the state was enormous and appreciated the governor’s wife and the foreign medical experts for their gesture of touching lives.

He explained that the foreign medical team will be leaving but the management of ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane, Enugu, will follow up on the post-operation care, in liaison with the State Ministry of Health.

“So we are going to continue on sensitisation and we hope that with the intervention of the wife of the governor who is collaborating with this NGO, not long from now, they will be revisiting the state.”

The founder of the international foundation, Dr. Peter Schnatz, during the flag-off exercise, had disclosed that the free medical mission was part of his contributions to extend God’s love to mankind.

According to him, “we want to build hope for people who are lacking. We want people to experience the love of Jesus Christ. Everything we are doing is free. Since 8am, we have been doing surgery in the theatre and that is free of charge”.

Dr. Schnatz appreciated Mrs. Ugwuanyi, for collaborating with his organization and implored the patients to exercise patience as they will be attended to by the medical team.

Also speaking at the event, a member of the team, Dr. Chito Nwana, revealed that their medical mission to Enugu State was borne out of Mrs. Ugwuanyi’s passion for the wellbeing of the vulnerable group through her pet project, U-TOLF.

Dr. Nwana lauded Mrs. Ugwuanyi for her selfless service to humanity, especially the less privileged, stressing that “a lot of people are bearing testimonies to your sacrifice in touching lives…; that is why we came”.