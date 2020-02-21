Bauchi Gov Pledges to Be Fair to All

By Segun Awofadeji

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has again pledged to do justice to all the citizens of the state regardless of religious differences.

The governor made the pledge when he received in audience officials of Nigeria Prays led by its National Chairman and former military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), at the Council Chamber, Government House, Bauchi Friday.

Governor Mohammed was on the belief that this will ensure the maintenance of peace and security not only in the state, but in the country at large.

According to him, justice and equity are some of the remedy for ensuring peaceful coexistence among members of the society.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bauchi State, I am happy to welcome you Sir to our state, we are excited that our leader is visiting us today. Your Excellency, we know the sacrifice you made towards stabilizing our country through various initiatives.

“During your administration, there wasn’t any issue of religious differences. As leaders, we must emulate you so that we can overcome our challenges,” he said.

While acknowledging the contributions of Gen. Gowon to the development of the country, the governor assured him of the support of the state government for the success of their zonal prayer to be conducted in the state.

Governor Mohammed said prayers are critical to assisting leaders to provide qualitative leadership beneficial to the citizens and promised to sustain the developmental projects embarked upon by his administration.

Earlier, Gen. Gowon said the visit to the state is to solicit the support of the governor to ensure the success of the North-east Prayer Rally to be conducted in the state.

Gowon said the prayer rally would afford them the opportunity to pray for the country to overcome its numerous challenges and to seek God’s guidance for leaders.

“Your Excellency, this prayer was initiated to offer prayers for the peace and well-being of the country. We will also use the opportunity to pray for all the governors of the North-east zone.