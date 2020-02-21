Bauchi Commends EU-UNICEF for Providing N50M Upgraded PHC Facility

By Segun Awofadeji

The Bauchi State government has applauded the European Union (EU) and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) for handing over the upgraded and rehabilitated Primary Healthcare Centre(PHC) in Lere, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state, which cost over N50 million.

The government particularly appreciated the EU-UNICEF for their support in improving healthcare delivery services in the state, saying that the gesture has added value to governance and improved the health of the people of the state.

THISDAY reports that 40 years after it was commissioned by the administration of late former Governor of defunct Bauchi State, Abubakar Tatari Ali, the dilapidated Primary Healthcare Centre in Lere, Tafawa Balewa LGA was upgraded and rehabilitated by the Development Partners, UNICEF -EU.

The state Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed made the commendation recently at the official handover ceremony of the PHC to the state, adding that it was upgraded by UNICEF with funding from EU under the Maternal, Newborn Child Health and Nutrition Project.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Dr Ladan Salihu, the governor stated that since the inception of the administration, the government has placed high priority on the provision of healthcare delivery in the state, particularly in the area of partnership with development

In his remarks, the UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Mr Bhanu Pathak said that UNICEF was working with the state government to improve healthcare system considering that health sector was the key priority area of the administration of the governor.

Pathak who said the health facility was upgraded at the cost of about N40 million, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck so as to achieve the set objectives.

The Executive Chairman of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed said the governor has approved the sum of N10m each for the control of Lassa fever, and routine immunisation exercise scheduled to commence across the state.