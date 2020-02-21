9mobile Deepens 4G Penetration Expands to 16 Cities

Emma Okonji

9mobile, yesterday in Lagos, announced the expansion of its 4G LTE deployment to more Nigerian cities as part of efforts to continue offering superior quality services to its customers.

The company has added 10 new cities and towns across Nigeria to its 4G network and upgraded LTE services in existing six cities, increasing the number of cities and towns in Nigeria that now enjoy superior quality service with the mass deployment of 4G technology to 16.

The 4G LTE expansion drive will be implemented in Aba, Abuja, Nasarawa, Calabar, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Niger, Onitsha, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Uyo, Aba and Ogun.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the expansion, Acting Managing Director, 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, identified the unique benefits available to customers with the 9mobile 4G LTE, including a low latency rate for high-speed connectivity and planned redundancy to minimize downtime impact.

According to Beuvelet, “Apart from bringing 4G to these new cities, our 4G internet comes with the lowest latency rate in the market that guarantees the best speed results. The 9mobile network is purposely set up with adequate redundancies to neutralise the impact of shocks during downtime situations like the recent West-Africa fiber cuts experienced across the industry.”

He further assured of sustained investments into the network’s general infrastructure base to guarantee best-in-class experience for its customers.

Commenting on the deployment, Acting Director, Marketing, 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, disclosed that the implementation of 4G in additional locations would ensure customers enjoy high-quality services. He said this was possible because 9mobile had earlier enhanced its RAN technologies to address network congestions and improve user experience across the country.

“Access to 4G LTE will further enable millions of our customers to make clear and crisp calls as well as have access to faster Internet for browsing and online experience at all times,” he said.

Onafowokan added that as an innovative and customer-friendly telco, 9mobile would continue to deepen 4G penetration across Nigeria as well as empower its customers to be able to do more. To this end, he stated that over the next three months, 9mobile customers stand a chance to win fantastic prizes including sewing machines, power generating sets, grinding machines, refrigerators, pressing irons and free airtime among other freebies in the raffle draws that will be held as part of activities to create awareness of the 4G LTE deployment.

9mobile recently increased investment in the deployment of cutting-edge technology across its value chain to deliver improved quality of service. The availability of a 4G network in these communities will open a whole new world of experience and possibilities for new and existing 9mobile subscribers, Beuvelet said.