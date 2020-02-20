Obiano Swears in New Anambra Chief Judge

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has at the Executive Council chambers, Government House, Awka swore in Hon. Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, as the substantive Chief Judge of the state.

Anyachebelu had been acting as the Chief Judge of the state since September 4, 2019 until his recent screening and confirmation by Anambra State House of Assembly recently.

The ceremony followed National Judicial Commission’s recommendations of Justice Anyachebelu and the subsequent confirmation by Anambra State House of Assembly on Februray 11.

It would be recalled that Justice Anyachebelu was sworn in as the acting Chief Judge on September 4, 2019.

Obiano while performing the swearing in charged him to fashion out modalities that would decongest inmates in different correctional centres in the state.

He said,: “I charge you to devote time to hear criminal cases in order to facilitate the release of innocent citizens.

“In your acting capacity, you demonstrated excellence and contributed in establishment of a Divisional Court of Appeal in Anambra.

“Ensure you further project the image to the judiciary in Anambra State to a global height. As for me, I will continue to provide the necessary facilities needed to speed up dispensation of justice,” Obiano said.

In her speech, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Uju Nworgu, commended Obiano for his unprecedented support to the judiciary in the state, and the provision of welfare packages and other necessary tools that would enhance justice delivery.

Responding, Justice Anyachebelu noted that the decongestion of correctional centres was joint responsibility of police, officers of correctional centres, and sometimes the lawyers.

He regretted that there had been irregular appearances from the trio, while assuring to do his best.

Justice Anyachebelu also disclosed that a team of magistrates had been constituted as a measure to solving delay of justice.

He commended Obiano for recommending him as the Chief Judge of Anambra State under his administration.