LAPO Empowers 1.2m Nigerians with Health, Social Services

Lift Above Poverty Organization (LAPO) improved the socio-economic and health conditions of 1,257,297 community members across the country with her innovative services in 2019.

A breakdown of the figures indicated that 274,929 persons were reached with direct services in target communities while 976,368 were empowered through information, communication and enlightenment materials.

Similarly, the financial subsidiary of the organisation, Lift Agricultural and Rural Development initiative (LARDI) supported 129,637 rural farmers with the sum of 10,936,270,300 during the period under review.

The figure represents 49 per cent increase over the sum of 7,342,503,550 disbursed to the beneficiaries in 2018.

The Executive Director of LAPO, Sabina Idowu-Osehobo, who stated this while reviewing the activities of the organisation during the period expressed satisfaction with the performance.

She restated LAPO’s commitment to improving the lives of community members and building the capacity of women to challenge harmful socio-cultural structures and processes that limit their progress and enjoyment of good life.

Idowu-Osehobo said social and health empowerment programmes have always been an integral part of LAPO’s poverty reduction efforts, insisting that no meaningful development can be achieved without the inclusion and involvement of women in the development process.

She said the organisation delivers innovative health, social empowerment and financial services to target beneficiaries and expressed gratitude to LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited and other organisations that have been part of the history and success story of LAPO over the years.