Insurgency: Group Writes Buhari, Seeks Zulum, Borno Elders’ Support for Military

The Centre For African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER), on Wednesday, wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the war against terrorism, calling on Governor Babagana Zulum and Borno elders to support the military.

In the letter signed by its convener Princess Ajibola, CALSER revealed that the governor as well as the political elites in the state weren’t giving enough moral support to the troops on the frontline.

The group accused Borno leaders of criticising the military and ignoring their tremendous sacrifices for the safety and peace of their people.

While peace had been restored to neighbouring states, it noted that insurgency was on the rise in Borno. CALSER said its believes this is as a result of the state’s elites deliberately declining to play complementary roles to the Nigerian military.

The group, therefore, urged the president to intervene and ask Borno governor and leaders to provide complementary credible intelligence to the troops.

if this fails to happen, CALSER called on the president to declare a state of emergency in the state.