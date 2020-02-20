CSOs Urge Supreme Court to Stand By Its Judgements

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Democracy has advised the Supreme Court to stand by its judgements delivered on the 2019 general elections to safeguard the sanctity of the judiciary.

The groups advised the apex court against changing its positions on already delivered judgements, saying such action would spell crisis for the court at this moment as every litigant would like to seek a review once such windows are given.

The coalition gave the advice yesterday during a press conference addressed by its Convener, Mr. Conscious Richard, in Abuja.

Richard commended the apex court justices for remaining resolute and uncompromising in their patriotic drive to bring sanity, dignity and order into the political firmament of the nation.

“We also commend the boldness, independence and courageous judgements of the Supreme Court in the cases of Imo and Bayelsa gubernatorial elections in spite of undeniable intimidation.

“Giving room for review of the judgements will spell doom on the judiciary by the time every litigant start approaching it for review.

“We caution against any demand for the court to review itself as it will spell doom on our judiciary by the time every dissatisfied litigant seek review of judgement of the apex court.

“We demand that Nigeria judiciary remains with its decision whenever pronouncement is made to safeguard the sanctity of the Supreme Court.

“We are however at want and concerned about the ways the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiohmole, has been going about making careless, unpatriotic, unguided and intimidating remarks and comments on the judgement.

“We are worried also that his actions and that of the APC suggest attempt to intimidate, coerce and compromise the Supreme Court justices which portend huge danger for the nation and the survival of our democratic experience,” he alleged.

He added that the coalition was concerned that the political environment was tense, noting that urgent national intervention must be made to control plan capable of creating crisis.

“The recent happenings, pronouncements and careless commentaries coming from the political class after every judgement by the Supreme Court of Nigeria is fast setting a very dangerous trend and this is capable to plunge the nation into anarchy and chaos if careful actions are not put in place.

“The activities of the political class particularly as it relates to our judiciary is becoming most dangerous for Nigeria and a quick intervention is all we need to reverse the trend that is fast becoming a norm,’’ he alleged.

Richard said the sanctity of justices of the Supreme Court on Bayelsa State governorship election must be respected.

He advised Oshiohmole and APC candidate in Bayelsa State, Mr. David Lyon, not to make any pronouncement that would cause any crisis in Bayelsa State for the sake of innocent Nigerians and upcoming generations.

Richard advised persons making statements that could lead to actions capable of threatening Nigeria’s democracy and instigate crisis in Bayelsa State to desist.

“Unfortunately for our national security issues, the actions, strategy and careless statement from Adams Oshiohmole and the APC candidate, David Lyon, have instigated a group name Reformed Niger Delta Avengers to come out. The group on Tuesday threatened the Nigeria state and our years of building a virile democracy by threatening to resume destruction of oil installations until APC candidate is declared the winner.

“This act to us is most barbaric, crude, undemocratic and capable of eroding all our democratic gains recorded over the years. It is rather shameful and archaic for anyone to think violence is the way out in this time and age.

“We are seriously worried that the same Adams Oshiohmole who benefited from a judgement of the Supreme Court to become governor of Edo State is the one instigating crisis today.

“In view of the implications of all of these activities, we therefore as Civil Society Groups for Democracy demand the following:

“Call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately arrest Oshiohmole for attempt to compromise, intimidate and coerce the Independent National Electoral Commission and Supreme Court and also instigating violence in Bayelsa State and Nigeria.

“Immediate arrest of Mr. David Lyon, APC gubernatorial candidate for instigating militancy and violence in Bayelsa State,” he further alleged.