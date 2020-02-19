SUNU Assurances Nigeria Promotes 37 Staff

SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc, a member of SUNU Group, recently motivated its workforce through the promotion of 37 members of staff for their hard work and dedication.

The company, which has the vision to be a leading African Insurance Company as well as company with passion for excellent client services, using cutting edge technology, said the promotions, took effect from January 2020.

Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of the company, Samuel Ogbodu, said the gesture is part of the company’s efforts to encourage outstanding members of staff and to make them keep up the hard working spirit and remain dedicated and focused on the organisation’s goals.

The promotions, which cut across various levels ranged from Executive to Senior Manager Level, in different departments of the company.

Speaking, the Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Samuel Ogbodu, said the promotion was necessary step towards rewarding high-performing employees who have been the backbone of the company over the years "These promotions reflect SUNU Assurances' commitment to excellence as we strive to build a high performing team that requires us recruit, retain and recognise individuals for their sterling contributions.

He said the promoted staff exemplify the company’s highest standards of integrity. “They’re passionate team players who consistently develop new strategies that exceed clients’ expectations while growing our business.”

According to him, the company is currently in the process of finalising its recapitalisation bid as mandated by the National Insurance Commission.

SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc. is a member of SUNU Group .the company is an offshoot of Equity Assurance Nigeria incorporated on December 13, 1984 and was licensed to underwrite all classes of general business.