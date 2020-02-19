Businessman Urges CJ to Reassign

Suit against Eko Hotels

An international businessman, Chief Solomon Nwadiogbu, has asked the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, to reassign his case against Eko Hotel and Suites currently before Justice S. Saidu, of the Lagos Division of the court for alleged bias.

Nwadiogbu while speaking with journalists in Lagos, said the suit he filed against the Eko Hotel and Suites over the illegal seizure of his personal belongings valued at N400million, is about to be frustrated by Justice Saidu, who has allegedly refused to hear the case after almost a year of being assigned to him.

Nwadiogbu, who is the claimant in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/630/2019 between him and Eko Hotels and Suites, alleged that the court has been giving different versions of excuses for not hearing the case.

“But it is surprising that nearly one year of filing the suit at the Federal High Court and the reassignment of the case to Justice Saidu, the judge has been giving different reasons to frustrate the case”.