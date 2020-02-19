Allianz Nigeria Partners BRABUS

Allianz Nigeria has announced that it recently concluded a partnership to provide car insurance for the owners of luxury vehicle, BRABUS.

Speaking on the partnership, the Executive Director, Allianz Nigeria, Mr Owolabi Salami, said the partnership, made with Blackpace Limited, the exclusive distribution partner of BRABUS in Nigeria, was one of the projects aimed at providing insurance solutions to premium class of vehicle.

“Aside this we are geared to also provide unique insurance solutions to every spectrum of the community.

“This is one among other initiatives we have put together to target a larger spectrum of the community beyond our customer base”, he stated.

Explaining the rationale behind the partnership, team leader for Motor Unit, Opeyemi Jokanola, noted that the aim was to make car insurance readily available to all motorists.

He said having a car insurance easily helps to offset the loss of huge sums that may be incurred in event of an accident especially to premium vehicles.

He said by providing bespoke insurance for any class of vehicle, the company contributes its own quota to a more stable and protected community.

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 92 million retail and corporate customers.

Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from Property, Life and Health insurance to Assistance services to Credit insurance and Global Business insurance.