Allianz Nigeria Launches New Claim Settlement Initiative

Ebere Nwoji

Allianz Nigeria Insurance Plc has launched a new initiative tagged: “The 60minutes Revolution,” which ensures that customers experience faster claims resolution within 60 minutes.

The company said with the initiative, claims payment would no longer be business as usual as customers would now have their motor claims settled within 60 minutes given that they send all the required documents.

Commenting on the initiative, Executive Director, Allianz Nigeria, Owolabi Salami, said: “We understand that complete customer satisfaction is not solely about giving competitive rates or ​swift delivery of policy documents but also how quickly we can have claims resolved; how quickly we can help our customers get back on track.”

According to him, with the Allianz claims payment initiative, customers no longer have to worry about how long a claim would take or when they would get paid.

“It will only take us 60 minutes to have your claim resolved, what we require to enable us achieve this is a filled claim form, picture showing full view of vehicle and estimate of repair,” he said.

Explaining further the rationale behind this initiative, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for Allianz Nigeria, Walter Bossman, noted that in a society such as Nigeria, a delayed motor claim should not be on the list.

This according to him, informed Allianz Nigeria’s resolve, “to revolutionise the industry by making sure that customers are not inconvenienced any further by paying their claims within 60 minutes.”

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 92 million retail and corporate customers.

“Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance,” he added.