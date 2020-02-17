Katsina Senator Donates 500 Motorcycles, Others to Constituents

By Francis Sardauna



A lawmaker, representing Katsina South Senatorial district, Senator Bello Mandiya, yesterday donated 500 motorcycles and other empowerment items to his constituents.

Other items distributed to the constituents across the 11 local government areas of the district include grinding machines, 2,700 bags of fertilisers and water bumping machines to revamp and enhance irrigation farming across the district.

Speaking during the disbursement of the items to the beneficiaries in Malumfashi, the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, said the senate would work with President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle banditry and other nefarious activities bedevilling Katsina State.

He commiserated with the people of the state over the last Friday attack by suspected armed bandits that led to the death of 30 people in Tsauwa and Dankar communities of Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

He assured Nigerians that the 9th National Assembly would continue to ensure that the Buhari-led administration provide the needed security equipment to security agencies to end the insurgency across the country.

On his part, Mandiya said the distribution of the empowerment items was to reciprocate the mandates given to him by the constituents and in fulfilment of his electioneering promises.

He admonished the beneficiaries to utilise the items judiciously, promising to bring more democratic dividends to their door steps.