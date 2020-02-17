Bayelsa: House Minority Caucus Demands Prosecution of Oshiomhole, APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s minority caucus in the House of Representatives has demanded the immediate prosecution of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole and the party itself for violating Section 31(8) of the Electoral Act.

Section 31(8) states that a political party, which presents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in this section, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of N500,000.

The caucus in a statement issued yesterday by its leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, also hailed the emergence of Senator Diri Douye as governor of Bayelsa State through a Supreme Court judgment delivered last Thursday. The caucus stated: “Consequent upon the judgment, We call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the National Chairman of the APC and the APC as a corporate entity under Section 31(8) of the Electoral Act, which provides that a political party which presents to the commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in this section, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of N500,000.00”.

The caucus also demanded the prosecution of the deputy governorship candidate of APC in the November 2019 Governorship Election in Bayelsa State under criminal Code.”

The caucus urged the new governor to fully concentrate on the task of ensuring good governance and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Bayelsa State and Nigerians in general.

The PDP caucus however assured that it would continue to call for and work towards deepening democratic practices in the country.

