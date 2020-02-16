ITF Empowers 300 NISDP Trainees in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia





The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) yesterday empowered about 300 trainees, who graduated from the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) in Nasarawa State with start-up packs.

The beneficiaries were trained in beauty care, catering and event management, solar energy installation, domestic electrification, welding and fabrication.

Addressing the beneficiaries at the of the 2019 NISDP in Nasarawa State, the Director General of ITF, Mr. Joseph Ari said since inception, the NISDP had equipped over 200,000 Nigerians nation wide.

The director-general, who was represented by the Director of Field Services, Adesola Taiwo, said over 2,000 youths were trained in Nasarawa State with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

He said: “This phase of the programme which closing ceremony is taking place today (yesterday), over 11,000 Nigerians were equipped with skills in nine trades.

“In Nasarawa State, 300 youths were trained in Autogelle and Beauty Care, Catering and Event Management, Solar Energy Installation, Domestic Electrification, Welding and Fabrication.”

“Our commitment to skills acquisition is premised on the fact that it remains the most viable and sustainable solution to rising unemployment and poverty that have continued to defy the best efforts of government and non-governmental approaches.”

Ari, however, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had made tremendous effort to create jobs.

“Today, across the length and breadth of the country we see visible evidence of federal government efforts to get Nigerians engaged in meaningful economic ventures through various social investment programmes being implemented by the ITF and other organizations with similar mandate.”

In a remark, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, appreciated the ITF for bringing skills and security to the country. Sule, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Abu Giza, said the state government on its part was not relenting in its oars to support individuals to acquire skills in order to tackle the menace of unemployment in the country.