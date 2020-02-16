Gunmen Kidnap Nasarawa Perm Sec



By Igbawase Ukumba



Gunmen have kidnapped the Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Works, Mr Jibrin Giza, at his residence by unknown gunmen.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, confirmed the incident in Lafia.



The police commissioner explained that the gunmen stormed Giza’s residence in the early hours of Saturday in Shabu, a suburb of Lafia, the state capital, and whisked him to an unknown destination.



Longe however stated that the police were on the trail of the kidnappers.

As at the time of filing this report, the abductors have not contacted any member of the family.