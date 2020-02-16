Akande Not on Akeredolu’s Payroll, APC Clarifies

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Saturday dismissed claims that its former National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande was on the payroll of Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, thereby a vote of confidence him

The APC disclosed that it would henceforth discipline any person or a group of persons, who disrespect party leaders, in line with the provisions of its constitution, warning against making unfounded allegations.

The party’s National Vice Chairman, Southwest, Mr. Bankole Oluwajana gave the warning in a statement, condemning attempts by some members of the party in Ondo State to discredit the former governor of Osun State.

The APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole had inaugurated a 12-,man National Reconciliation Committee after the rejection of a ten-man committee it constituted in December 2019 to pacify the warring factions across different parts of the federation.

With the appointment of Akande as the chairman of the committee, the Ondo APC Unity Forum had consequently rejected Akande’s choice in a communiqué, alleging that some members were interested parties and could not be judges in their own case.

Specifically, the group had alleged that Akande was part of the committee that met in Akure, Ondo State in July 2019, when it was agreed that the party executive in the state be dissolved, but up till this moment, the governor had been blocking the dissolution

It had claimed that the dissolution that was jointly agreed on in the presence of Akande; APC National Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former Ogun State Governor, Chief Segun Osoba; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former APC National Vice Chairman, Chief Pius Akinyelure and his successor, Oluwajana.

Faulting the allegations of the Ondo APC Unity Group yesterday, Oluwajana noted that Akande was never on the payroll of Akeredolu, describing the allegations as frivolous, uncharitable and unfounded.

He said the APC leadership was shocked and hugely embarrassed that “a supposed member of APC can publicly cast aspersions and throw muds at Akande whose greatest asset is his unblemished name and untainted integrity.

“This can only come from a member who joined APC midway and had not been indoctrinated to the ethos and tradition of the progressives, especially in the South West, where we hold our leaders in high esteem.”

Oluwajana urged all APC members to commit themselves “to the ideals of our party among which is the utmost respect to our leaders at all times.”

He said the party leadership “will visit any member, who disparages APC leaders with severe sanctions and the full weight of APC Constitution on discipline will be brought to bear on such individuals or group of persons, however highly placed. APC is not a lawless party.

“Members can criticize and disagree with the leaders on principles and opinions but no members have the latitude to attack the personality of the leaders, assassinate their character and bring them to public ridicule

“Chief Bisi Akande is the Foundation and Pioneer National Chairman of APC and one of the best in the South West going by his track records and spotless character. He deserves respect from all at all times.

“The South West APC leaders hereby pass a vote of confidence on Chief Bisi Akande and its newly inaugurated National Reconciliation Committee,” he said.