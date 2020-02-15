Terrorism, Banditry: Lawmaker Tasks Governments on Strategic Policies for Youths

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.



A member of House of Representatives representing Ilorin East/Ilorin South federal constituency of Kwara State at the National Assembly, Hon. Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo, has tasked government at all levels to embark on strategic policies for Nigerian youths to secure their future.

He added that, this will also reduce the rising cases of youths involvement in kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, robbery among others in the country.

Olododo who noted that this became necessary because youths are the leaders of tomorrow, said that all hands must be on deck to secure their future with good policies.

The lawmaker disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin, yesterday, on the sideline of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award bestowed on him by the African Youths Parliament led by Speaker, Babatunde Bankole.

Olododo, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) further advised Nigerian and African youths in general to enlighten their groups in this direction stressing that the only lasting solution to youth unemployment is for the youths to start learning how to be self-employed instead of looking for white collar jobs.

Olododo also charged leaders and politicians to start teaching youths how to fish rather than giving them fish all the time.

Olododo, however, used the occasion to commend the African Youths Parliament for the award, assuring them that it would go a long way to motivating him to bring the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of his constituents.Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker of the African Youths Parliament, Hon. Babatunde Bankole said that, the award was bestowed on Hon. Olododo for his sterling achievements and developmental drives over the years.