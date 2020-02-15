Guinness Set to Raise the Bar on Cocktail Culture

By Tosin Clegg

Guinness Nigeria is set to revolutionise the cocktail culture in Nigeria as World Class 2020 commenced in Lagos. World Class 2020, the world’s largest and most exclusive bartending competition, mixology education programme; celebrates the skills and creativity of bartenders and introduces them to the latest cocktail-making trend.

World Class will bring bartenders across Nigeria, train them in the art of mixology and prepare them to contest on the global stage at the World Class 2020 bartender competition in Sydney, Australia this year.

Speaking during the recent media briefing, which held at Z Kitchen, Victoria Island Lagos, Head of Customer Marketing Spirits at Guinness Nigeria, Mr. Ikechukwu Agu, said: “Nigeria has seen a shift in its drinking trends over the past few years. More and more people are now appreciating fine and responsible drinking, which is the core of what World Class stands for.”

He added that the initiative was about “recognising and celebrating the craft and talent of bartenders around the world will have a positive impact on the alcohol industry in general and will serve as a career boost for mixology talents, while spreading the knowledge of the art and culture of cocktail-making among drinks enthusiasts .”

He mentioned that those who receive the World Class certification become synonymous with class, sophistication, impeccable service and creativity, and are true masters of cocktail-making. “If you see a venue displaying a World Class logo, you can rest assured that the service there is exceptional, drinks served are top-class, and bartenders are true masters of the art of mixology,” explained Agu.

World Class training with bartenders is scheduled for the 10th & 11th of February 2020 at NTYCE in Lagos, 17th and 18th of February at The Dome, Abuja and 24th & 25th of February at Sky Bar, Port Harcourt. Regional competitions will take place on the 12th, 19th and 26th of March at Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja, respectively.