Few Corrupt Individuals Left in Nigeria, Says Magu





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, yesterday claimed that the commission has eliminated corrupt individuals in the country except for a few.

This comes as President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Waba, said the high rate of corruption contributed significantly to youth unemployment in the country.

Magu, who made the assertion in Abuja during a nationwide walk against corruption, said the commission was working to eliminate corrupt individuals totally from the county.

The EFCC boss, who blamed mass poverty and insecurity in Nigeria on corruption, said Nigeria’s anti-government forces were leveraging on mass poverty to work against the country. “Mass poverty in the region due in part to corruption by the ruling elite is largely to blame for the ease with which the Islamists are able to recruit fighters to sustain their aggression against the Nigerian state,” Magu said.

He maintained that the country would be unsafe if public office holders continue to mismanage public funds and make the people live in poverty.

“Whether we like it or not, corruption and terrorism have become the twin evils, undermining our collective efforts to make Nigeria a truly great country,” he said.

He stated that Nigeria’s failure to take full advantage of its natural resources could also be attributed to corruption as public office holders are in the habit of constantly siphoning public resources.

Magu who called for more public enlightenment and sensitisation on corruption, said it was needful in exposing and tackling the scourge, stating that the anti-corruption fight should involve everyone.

Meanwhile, NLC boss, Ayuba Wabba, said that the rate of corruption in Nigeria was contributing to youth unemployment in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, the NLC boss said the issue of corruption in the country was becoming alarming in almost all the sectors, which according to him, would continue to increase unemployment.

He commended the EFCC Chairman for organising such an interesting programme on the Valentine Day, which he described as being significant day for youths and urged youths to embrace the event for their own good.

“Today, we stand in solidarity with our youths that have made themselves available to support the crusade and the fight against corruption. “We are doing this in your own interest without which youths will not have a future in this country, if we don’t address the issue of corruption, youths will not have employment in this country with the level of corruption,” he said.

Waba added: “Let`s continue to support the EFCC and other anti graft agencies to address this monster of corruption that have drawn Nigeria backward for some decades.”

He said the country was facing a prolong security challenges, other infrastructural under-development because the money meant for them were diverted by the people at the helm of affairs.