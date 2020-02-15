EFCC Stages Anti-Corruption Walk in Awka, Names Nigerian Youths

Ambassadors David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has held an anti-corruption walk in Awka, Anambra State to create awareness about the dangers of corruption in the country.

The commission during the walk also named Nigerian youths as the anti-corruption ambassadors for their zeal to come out and participate in the walk.

The walk which began at the civil servants dominated Aroma Junction, Awka, kicked off at 8a.m. with members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state, journalists, civil society organisations, and all arms of security agencies including the para-military.

The two hours walk spanned about 10 kilometres, cutting through most streets of Awka and the crowded Eke Awka Market, while terminating at Federal Science and Technical School.

Mr. Michael Nzekwe, Head, Assets Recovery and Forfeiture Department of the commission and coordinator of the walk, told journalists at the end of the exercise that the essence of the exercise was to sensitise the people on the need to shun corruption.

He said, “Our youths are coming together for the first time to show solidarity to phasing out corruption in Nigeria, and that is very encouraging.

“With this walk, even the market women will realise why they should shun corruption, and even report people that engage in it.

“EFCC is empowered by the Act that set it up to come up with strategies to fight corruption and that is what we are doing today. We are here to create awareness among youths and it the first time Nigerian youths are walking against corruption.

“We must kill corruption, or else it will kill us. We want the youths to be ambassadors of anti-corruption, and from today, we have named them the anti-corruption ambassadors. The NYSC director in Anambra, Mr. Aremu Kehinde also spoke, saying that, “For the first time youths have come together to kill corruption. We hope that this singular exercise will make Nigeria great again.

“The youths in one voice have today spoken against corruption, and we believe that if Nigerians heed them, this country will be great again.”

The walk featured dances, band display and distribution of flyers to members of the public.