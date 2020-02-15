EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-gov Babangida for Alleged Diversion of N4.5bn

Laleye Dipo in Minna



Barely five days after they were discharged by a Minna high court in Niger state of corruption charges, former Niger state governor Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Chief of staff government house during Aliyus administration, Alhaji Mohammad Umar

Nasko and the state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Tanko Beji are to be re-araingned before the same court.

In discharging the trio last Monday February 10, Justice Mukhailu Abdulahi discharged the trio last Monday for lack of diligent prosecution of the alleged N2billion ecological fund diversion after the trial had lasted three years.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission however relisted the case before the same Justice Mukhailu Abdullahi, yesterday.

They are now to face a three count charge of conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and diversion of public funds amounting to N4.5 billion.

The anti graft body has therefore asked the court to relist the case for continuation of hearing.

After reviewing the motion by the Efcc justice Abdullahi fixed the 24th of this month for commencement of hearing.

All the three accused persons were however not in court.

The People’s Democratic Party PDP has swiftly reacted to the latest development through a statement it titled “ Plan To Harass Niger Opposition Figures Crafted.”

The party said through the Director of Communication Umar Nasko Campaign organisation Mohammed Yahaya that : “There is a carefully designed plan to harass, witch hunt, drag and even throw leaders of the opposition PDP in Niger into incarceration and dungeons, using malicious tactics cooked up and garnished within the corridors of power and it’s agencies”.

According to the statement, “The 1st plan is to reinitiate the already dead litigation against Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Umar Nasko and Tanko Beji, with the Niger State high court that has lingered on since 2017 which has gone through three separate Judges, CJ Maiyaki Muhammad, Justice Mohammed Mohammed, Justice Mikail Abdullahi and came to a discharge of the leaders of the opposition PDP on the 10th of February 2020, after 5 separate adjournment occasioned by the EFCC’s non- appearance in court.”

The statement continue: “Take note that the plan is clear, pre-determined and targeted at a tactically selected preys to arrive at a specific goal or goals of “crushing” them.”

Yahaya concluded that “It is pertinent and hoped that the Judges and the Judiciary which is the last hope and an independent arbiter will not allow itself to be dragged into the valley of political mercantilism.”

All efforts to get the three PDP chieftains for their comments were unsuccessful.

