Presidential Media Aide Commends NGO for Peace Advocacy

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Special Adviser to President Mohammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina has commended the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice, (CEPEJ) for its advocacy efforts towards ensuring unity and peaceful coexistence among Africans, particularly Nigerians.

The presidential aide gave the commendation at the Presidential Villa Abuja when he played host to a delegation of the Niger Delta-based NGO in his office in Abuja.

Adesina urged CEPEJ to intensify and sustain its development and peace advocacy efforts, which he said were in line with the peace and development initiatives of the Buhari Administration.

He enjoined other civil society organisations in Nigeria and other African countries to emulate the sterling example of CEPEJ, in order to make Nigeria, and indeed the continent an investment haven.

The CEPEJ team led by its National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, also included the Senior Programmes Manager of the NGO in Abuja, Mrs Nafisat Amadu and its Lagos Office Corporate Communication Manager, Mrs. Victoria Ajayi.

Mulade, while explaining CEPEJ’s vision and mission to Adesina, added that the visit was for NGO to seek ways of collaborating with the Presidency towards institutionalising peace and security in Nigeria, so as to attract foreign and local investments into the country.

High point of the visit was the presentation of CEPEJ’s 2020 calendar, newsletter and proposal on curbing environmental and security challenges in Nigeria.