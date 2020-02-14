Plateau Killings: Arrested Fulani Leaders Granted Bail

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

About 11 persons arrested for interrogation in connection with the recent killings in Kwatas Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau were yesterday afternoon arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court, Kasuwa Nama sitting at the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) and granted bail.

Governor Simon Lalong had ordered the arrest and interrogation of Ardos (Fulani leaders) and Village heads in Kwatas after unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders killed over 20 persons. The governor had insisted that the killers be produced.

The suspected accused persons were initially taken to Abuja by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Team but were transferred back to Plateau State Investigation and Intelligence Department, Jos yesterday for prosecution.

According to the First Investigation Report (FIR), “on 30/1/2020, 11 of you conspired and screened the persons that launched an attack on Kwatas and Kulben – Kombun villages in Bokkos and which the said attack led to the death of 14 persons.

“And that the unlawful acts committed by you, the 11 persons, contravened the Sections 59 and 129 of the Plateau Penal Code 2017.”

Ruling on the bail application, the Chief Magistrate Court of Kasuwan Nama, sitting at JMDB Jos granted the accused bail and adjourned the case indefinitely, adding that the lawyers in the case would be contacted as appropriate.