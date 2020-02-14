INEC’s Action Hasty, Unconstitutional Says ANN Chairman

National Chairman for Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Emmanuel Dania has described as hasty and unconstitutional, the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister 74 duly registered political parties, of which his party was listed among.

Speaking at press briefing at the weekend, Dania who said he was highly disappointed by INEC’s action said the Nigerian constitution is bigger than any organ or agency of government and the provisions are to be upheld and respected by all including INEC.

Stressing that his party’s response to INEC’s announcement of INEC is borne out of the consideration for the principles of justice, fair play and respect for the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dania added, “the constitutional position is clear on how and when political parties can be deregistered and that position is yet to be attained.

“This position is contained in the press statement of Thursday, February 6, 2020 of The Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC), which clearly highlighted that the constitutional provisions are clear as sated in section 229 defines a political party to include association whose activities shall include canvassing for votes in support of a candidate for election into a local government council and this provision has not been fully and completed exhausted as a political party because we have candidates in Local Government Areas whose elections are coming up soon.”

He said therefore he was of the opinion that INEC as an institution ought to have been responsible enough to have waited until elections are held in all 774 LGAs and 8,809 Electoral Wards in Nigeria before the hasty announcement of Thursday, February 6, 2020 was made.

Dania said however that his political party is not deterred by this announcement, adding, “we are in alignment with the position of IPAC that a matter that is already before a competent court of law and yet to be decided cannot be subjected to the whiles and caprices of INEC”.

Speaking further, the party chairman said, “However, from the perspective of Alliance for New Nigeria, we consider the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakub a noble and respected Nigerian, and for this reasons and the fact that the office of the National Chairman or any of its secretariat has not been served by INEC of any notice of deregistration or anything of that and that the only communication we have received from INEC after the last verification exercise at the national headquarters was that the state chapters of the party would equally be verified.

“For the above reasons we consider the news making the rounds as fake news or rumour or some form of misrepresentation of INEC.”